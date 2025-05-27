Harper vs Zimmermann: The unbeaten prospects on the undercard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terri Harper is set to defend her WBO lightweight title tomorrow night against Natalie Zimmermann at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.

The Doncaster fighter will defend the WBO belt she acquired last year, beating Rhiannon Dixon over ten rounds to become a three-weight world champion .

She goes up against Natalie Zimmermann, an unbeaten yet untested fighter from Germany.

Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN

The undercard is stacked with more homegrown talent looking to make a statement in South Yorkshire. Here is what you need to know about the unbeaten prospects on the supporting cast.

Joe Hayden

Joe Hayden, 17-0 (1 KO), is a football convert, having made the move to boxing due to a knee injury during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man from Conisbrough was picked up by Dave Allen, who has been Hayden’s manager since his debut in 2022.

Hayden said to the Yorkshire Times last year: “It’s thanks to my manager Dave Allen, the ‘White Rhino’, that I’ve had so many bouts and I appreciate his faith in me. I began serious training on Dave’s patio three years ago, and I’ve got more drive now than ever. “

This fight with Booth will be Hayden’s first over eight rounds and he is hoping that it is the next step on his way to challenging for his first title.

He said: “I trust Dave [Allen] totally. He’ll decide when it’s time for me to step up to eight rounders and then maybe next year I’ll be looking at a ten-round area title fight challenger”

Ebonie Jones

Originally a kickboxer from Portsmouth, Jones, 6-0-1, started boxing when she was 12 and had a successful amateur career with a record of 60-5, winning the European U-22 championship in 2018 and competing at the world championships later that year.

After taking a brief hiatus from the sport in 2019, Jones returned to the ring as a professional in 2021, beating Vaida Masiokaite on points at Wembley Arena. A draw in her second fight was quickly rectified with five consecutive wins.

Jones trains out of the Steel City Boxing Club in Sheffield and said this was a move for the good of her career.

She told BBC Radio Solent: “I moved up here to concentrate on my boxing. I was on Team GB in Sheffield before, so I know the area a bit, but I do miss my family back home.”

In her last outing, the former kickboxer beat Consolata Musanga for the Commonwealth Silver featherweight title via unanimous decision.

Now unbeaten in her first six fights professionally, Jones is taking a step down in weight but a step up in opposition when she takes on Tysie Gallagher for the British and Commonwealth super bantamweight titles.

Ellie Hellewell

Ellie Hellewell, 6-0 (1 KO) is another of the Yorkshire natives on the undercard. She has campaigned at featherweight but will move down to super bantamweight this Friday and trains out the Steffy Bull gym in Conisbrough, alongside the headliner Terri Harper.

She had a short career as an amateur but won a national title in 2021 before quickly turning over to the paid ranks to make her debut in 2022.

The 24-year-old has curated a record of six fights unbeaten and one knockout. She will now have her fight ten-round fight against Stevi Levy as a final eliminator for the Commonwealth super bantamweight title that Ebonie Jones will challenge for later on the card.

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.