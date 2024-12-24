Green Bay Packers seal play-off spot with shut-out win over New Orleans Saints
New Orleans’ offence was unable to find its footing in the game.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Green Bay Packers booked their ticket to the play-offs with a shut-out 34-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
The Packers opened the scoring halfway through the first quarter when quarterback Jordan Love found Dontayvion Wicks in the end zone on a two-yard reception.
Green Bay’s rushing weapons then took control of the game in the second – Josh Jacobs and Chris Brooks scoring back-to-back touchdowns to put the Packers 21-0 in front at half-time.
New Orleans’ defence improved for most of the second half, holding Green Bay to just two field goals, however, Emanuel Wilson’s one-yard rushing score with three minutes left added to the Saints’ humiliation.
New Orleans’ offence was unable to find its footing in the game with quarterback Spencer Rattler held to just 139 passing yards and an interception, while the Saints only gained 67 yards on the ground.
The result guarantees a wild card spot for the Packers, who are sitting third in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.