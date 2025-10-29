Five to watch on skis, boards, skates and sleds as Britain target record haul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain stand on the brink of Winter Olympic history as the 100-day milestone arrives ahead of February’s Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

A stunning 2025 season yielded World Cup medals on skis, snowboards, sleds and skates, and put the nation in with a mighty chance of matching or surpassing its previous best Winter hauls of five medals in both 2014 and 2018.

Among an avalanche of available candidates, here the PA news agency picks out the five best hopes of making history in the Italian Alps.

Mia Brookes

Brookes made history when she become the youngest ever winner of a snowboard world title at the age of 16 in 2023. The Cheshire slopestyle star, who had won the world junior title the previous year, also became the first woman to land a CAB 1440 in competition. Having also won a Big Air World Cup, Brookes boasts multiple medal hopes in Milan.

Zoe Atkin

Halfpipe star Atkin is a good bet to emulate her older sister Izzy, who became Britain’s first ever Olympic medallist on skis when she won bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018. Atkin, 22, already has an X Games gold medal in the bag and will head to Milan as the reigning world ski-halfpipe champion after soaring to victory in Engadin, Switzerland, in March.

Bruce Mouat

Mouat’s men’s curling team have won two world titles since their near-miss in Beijing in 2022, when they were pipped to gold by Sweden’s vastly experienced Niklas Edin. The 31-year-old has led his team to the top of the world rankings and is also ranked one in the mixed doubles, along with team-mate and Beijing gold medallist Jennifer Dodds.

Brad Hall

Britain’s hopes of a bobsleigh medal to match the retrospective bronze awarded to John Jackson after Sochi 2014 have never looked brighter after Hall piloted both his two and four-man crews to a slew of World Cup medals in 2025, including two four-man golds, underscoring his consistent ability to beat the best on the biggest stage.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson

Fear and Gibson made a major breakthrough in 2025 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in Boston in March, the first British ice dancers to do so since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in 1984. Not since the famous Bolero has Britain stood a better chance of seeing two skaters return to the Olympic podium.