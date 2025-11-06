Beau Greaves: Lack of confidence no longer a problem since beating Luke Littler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beau Greaves says her memorable victory over Luke Littler has given her confidence she can compete in the big tournaments.

The 21-year-old, who last month won a PDC Tour card for the next two years, beat the world champion in the World Youth Championship semi-finals to make history by becoming the first woman to qualify for the final later this month.

It was a timely victory as she prepares for the Grand Slam of Darts and World Championship over the coming weeks.

She said: “The belief is there. When I obviously did beat Luke, it did give me a big confidence boost.

“I’ve just lacked confidence over the years and, obviously, I think I’ve got a little bit of it now.

“I don’t really care who I’m playing either. I think I did a few years ago. I did last year.”

That attitude bodes well as she has been drawn in the same group as Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Niko Springer in the round-robin stage of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

A good run there, followed by a good showing at the Alexandra Palace over Christmas, could make Greaves a contender for a place in next year’s Premier League.

Greaves, who has gone out at the group stage in her last two tournaments in Wolverhampton, said: “I can’t imagine I’d get in the Premier League unless I had a crazy run.

“But I wouldn’t say no. It might be a bit much for me right now, but it’d definitely make things exciting.

“People say the Premier League can get a bit flat — I always end up watching it every week, though.

“It’d be amazing to play in it, but I don’t think I’d deserve it yet, considering all the other players. Still, it’s really sweet that people say good things about me, I really appreciate it.”