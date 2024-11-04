Noa-Lynn van Leuven faces tough test at Grand Slam of Darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Transgender player Noa-Lynn van Leuven has been handed a blockbusting draw as she makes history at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 28-year-old, who transitioned in 2021, will become the first trans player to play in a televised PDC tournament against men.

And she will not have it easy as she has been drawn against former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson, with Ryan Joyce completing the group in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

It will be the first taste of the big time for the Dutchwoman, who still works as a part-time sous chef.

She has also qualified for the World Championship at the Alexandra Palace in December based on her performances in the Women’s Series.

Her results have come despite hostility from fellow players on the tour, who Van Leuven describes as “toxic b******” because of their behaviour towards her.

Deta Hedman is one player who has refused to play against Van Leuven.

Meanwhile, defending champion Luke Humphries admitted he will still practice with James Wade despite being drawn in the same group.

Humphries, who also faces, Micky Mansell and Rowby John Rodriguez, said: “Me and James get on really well but it won’t affect each other when we play on the big stage.

“We very clearly want to beat each other…but when we are not playing each other, we practice with each other on the same board, do practice games, so we will probably benefit from, that to be honest.

“There will probably only be one game where we will separate and do our own things, but for the other two games we will probably practice together and prepare each other by benefiting one another.”