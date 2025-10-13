Luke Littler sets next goal after adding another major title to his collection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler has told his rivals “this is my time” after winning the World Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old continued his domination of the game by beating rival Luke Humphries 6-1 in the final of the double-in event in Leicester.

It was his fourth major title of the year following his successes at the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay.

He is now closing in on the world number one spot, with Humphries having to defend a huge amount of prize money from his winning spree two years ago.

“This is my time and I’ve just got to keep going,” he said at a press conference.

“Obviously, until I get that world number one spot, I will never call myself the best in the world.

“Whoever’s number one, they’re the best. But knowing I’m only £70,000 in prize money behind Luke, and then he’s got to defend all of his prize money from the Grand Prix, the Players Championships and the World Championship.

“I don’t want to think about it too much, but I could be world number one before that World Championship.

“I’ve just got to keep chucking away and put as much pressure as I can on Luke.”

Littler, who now just needs to win the European Championship, Players Championships and World Masters to complete the set of major titles, celebrated his victory by playing in the World Youth Championship on Monday.

The teenager won the tournament two years ago to earn his spot in the World Championship, where he burst on to the scene with a record-breaking run to the final.

The preliminary rounds of the competition are being played in Wigan and Littler is still eligible for the tournament until he is 23.