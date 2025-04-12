Zach Johnson banishes last year’s memories to fire his lowest ever Masters round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A year after missing the cut and swearing at spectators, former Masters champion Zach Johnson enjoyed a far more pleasant experience at Augusta National.

Johnson, who made the halfway cut with nothing to spare on two over par, fired an eagle and six birdies in a third round of 66 on Saturday, beating his previous lowest round in the year’s first major by two shots.

The 49-year-old holed from 40 feet for eagle on the par-five second and from a similar distance for par on the fourth after his birdie attempt failed to climb the slope to the hole and rolled back towards him.

Johnson did drop a shot on the par-three sixth, but then birdied the ninth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th before making a bogey on the 17th after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

Twelve months ago it was a triple bogey on the 12th which sparked Johnson’s angry reaction to what sounded like sarcastic cheers from fans back on the tee.

“Oh f*** off,” Johnson could be heard saying on the Amen Corner feed of the tournament’s website, which records every shot of every player in the field.

Johnson initially claimed it was “laughable” to suggest he had sworn at the patrons, but after answering several questions on different subjects, he opted to return to the topic.

“I’m going to clear that up,” he added. “I don’t know what was said on 12 because I’m really frustrated by that. I’m just frustrated by that. I am sorry if it looked like that. Please know that.

“I had no intention of – I can’t hear anybody. I probably should have said something to my caddie. No, I’m just kidding. All seriousness, I apologise if there was something there.”

Johnson’s score, which was four shots better than playing partner and 2023 winner Jon Rahm, lifted him to just outside the top 10 as the final groups headed out on to the course.

“What happened? I just blacked out,” Johnson joked with reporters.

“I don’t know if today is a flash (in the pan), but today was, for lack of a better term, a stroll in the park. I didn’t feel like it was work.

“Obviously being paired with Jon was awesome because his scorecard was not indicative of how he actually played in my opinion. That guy is really close.

“I love the pairing. I loved making the weekend. I guess it’s been a couple years. I think I made it two years ago, so it’s not like it’s that foreign. But man, I was in control.”