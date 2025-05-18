Stumbling start from Scottie Scheffler throws US PGA Championship wide open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler threw the 107th US PGA Championship wide open with a stumbling performance at Quail Hollow.

Scheffler took a three-shot lead over Sweden’s Alex Noren into the final round and briefly found himself five clear after Noren dropped shots on the first and fourth.

The world number one had bounced back with a birdie on the second after also dropping a shot on the first, but bogeyed the sixth and ninth to reach the turn in 37.

At nine under par Scheffler had company at the top of the leaderboard from two-time major winner Jon Rahm, who followed seven straight pars with birdies on the eighth, 10th and 11th.

American Harris English had established a very early clubhouse target of six under after a superb closing 65, but fully intended to catch his scheduled 5pm flight.

“I mean, the best player in the world is even [par] through 3. I don’t see him slipping a whole lot,” English said. “I see myself catching my flight. If we have to turn that thing around, we can do it.”

Xander Schauffele had earlier ended the defence of his title as he started it, making a double bogey on the 16th hole and complaining about conditions.

Schauffele and Scheffler were the two highest-profile players to speak out about the decision not to allow preferred lies in Thursday’s first round, despite torrential rain disrupting practice earlier in the week.

Both men blamed “mud balls” for hooking their second shots to the 16th into the water in round one and the same hole cost Schauffele another six on Sunday, although this time his ire was directed at the 17th instead.

“After kind of a decent round going, the goal was to try to backdoor a top 10,” said the Open champion, who had covered his first 15 holes in five under par, including a chip-in eagle on the eighth.

“I got greedy on 16, that one was on me. No mud on that ball unfortunately. Hit that in the water (from a fairway bunker).

“Then 17 is a pretty ridiculous set-up today. That will be one to keep an eye on. You have, I don’t know, like a 10-foot window to land it to keep it somewhere like pin high.”

After dropping a shot on the 17th Schauffele did at least birdie the 18th to complete a 68, his only sub-par round of the week.

“Yeah, I’d like to keep it going,” Schauffele said. “If we had four more days stacked up right now, I feel like I’d have a pretty good chance.

“Just kind of was in better form, and then I had a few things go awry in my swing and made my approach play pretty bad. Just kind of lost control of the golf ball there midweek, unfortunately.

“Just didn’t have enough to score well, but I feel like I’m playing a lot better than what I’m doing. So just got to hang tough.”

Masters champion Rory McIlroy had earlier completed a final round of 72 to finish three over par and declined to speak to the media for the fourth day in succession.