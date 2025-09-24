A look at the United States’ Ryder Cup team for Bethpage Black showdown
The US will attempt to win back the trophy in New York from September 26-28.
The United States will attempt to win back the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the home team.
Captain:
Keegan Bradley
DOB: 07/06/1986
Playing caps: 2 (2012, 2014)
Record as player: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 0
A leftfield choice as captain who came close to qualifying automatically as a player, but then resisted the temptation to pick himself. Showed his passion in a losing cause in two playing appearances but his leadership is an unknown quantity.
Automatic qualifiers:
Scottie Scheffler
DOB: 21/06/1996
Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)
Record: Won 2 Lost 2 Halved 3
Currently the world’s best player by some distance, not only because of his four major triumphs but a near-faultless consistency which regularly sees him high on leaderboards. Still has demons to exorcise from Rome, however, with his emotional reaction to a foursomes hammering among that event’s abiding images.
JJ Spaun
DOB: 21/08/1990
Caps: 0
Record: N/A
Enjoyed a stellar year to plant himself at the top end of the game, the highlight being his first major triumph at the US Open in June. A narrow play-off loss to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship was also among six top-10 finishes during the qualification period.
Xander Schauffele
DOB: 25/10/1993
Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)
Record: Won 4 Lost 4 Halved 0
Had a quieter year than 2024, when he won the Open and the US PGA Championship, but continues to ride high in the world rankings despite some injury trouble. A highly-consistent performer, with missed cuts a rarity.
Russell Henley
DOB: 12/04/1989
Caps: 0
Record: N/A
Captured his fifth PGA Tour title at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished tied second, alongside Patrick Cantlay, in the FedExCup standings. Also had top-10 finishes at both the US Open and Open.
Harris English
DOB: 23/07/1989Caps: 1 (2021)
Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0
Returns to the team after missing out in Rome due to a solid season which included a runner-up finish at the Open and tied second at the US PGA Championship. Further boosted his standing with victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Bryson DeChambeau
DOB: 16/09/1993
Caps: 2 (2018, 2021)
Record: Won 2 Lost 3 Halved 1
One of the most recognisable faces in the game appears to have lost little of his edge following his switch to LIV Golf, with six top-10 finishes in majors over the past two years – including 2024 US Open victory – securing qualification. As ever, has not been afraid to talk the talk, but how he gels with team-mates remains to be seen.
Captain’s picks:
Justin Thomas
DOB: 29/04/1993
Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)
Record: Won 7 Lost 4 Halved 2
While perhaps fortunate to receive a wildcard in 2023, there was no doubt this time after a year in which he has re-established himself among the elite. Proved the doubters wrong in Rome and, as the most experienced member of the team, could play a crucial role this time.
Collin Morikawa
DOB: 06/02/1997
Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)
Record: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 1
Did not contend for the major prizes this year but still finished a respectable eighth in the standings and, given his experience and talent, was a virtual shoo-in for Bradley’s team. Still to win a Ryder Cup singles match, though, despite being a two-time major champion.
Ben Griffin
DOB: 06/05/1996
Caps: 0
Record: N/A
Made himself hard for Bradley to ignore after an impressive breakthrough year which saw him secure two PGA Tour titles and 10 top-10 finishes overall, including at the US PGA Championship and US Open. Has limited top-level matchplay experience, however.
Cameron Young
DOB: 07/05/1997
Caps: 0
Record: N/A
Was unfortunate to miss out on selection in 2023 but made a compelling case this time after a strong end to the season that included tied fourth at the US Open and victory in the Wyndham Championship. Add to this that he is a New York native with considerable experience of Bethpage Black – including victory at the NY State Open as an amateur in 2017 – he was an obvious choice.
Patrick Cantlay
DOB: 17/03/1992Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)
Record: Won 5 Lost 2 Halved 1
One of the pantomime villains from Rome, where he stirred an extraordinary brouhaha by opting not to wear a hat that ultimately led to his caddy Joe LaCava getting into a heated confrontation with Rory McIlroy. Has not won a tournament for three years but his general form and strength in team events saw him get the nod.
Sam Burns
DOB: 23/07/1996
Caps: 1 (2023)
Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0
Earned the final pick ahead of the likes of Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka. Had a mixed time of things in Rome but his renowned putting ability could prove valuable.