UFO interest proving a welcome distraction for Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has revealed an unlikely interest in UFOs has helped take his mind off the game.

The Norwegian is part of Europe’s team trying to retain the Ryder Cup following their impressive triumph in Rome two years ago.

Hovland is a golf fanatic but has recently started investigating the possibility of extra-terrestrial life.

“It’s just something that I’ve been into the last couple years,” he said.

“I think I’ve always been extremely into my golf and sometimes you just look at your golf swing and trying to practise hard and you don’t really get the results that you want, it can be quite frustrating. I think it’s been one of those things that (has) kind of taken my mind off of golf a little bit.

“And then the more you go into it, you just get more questions.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t really find any more answers, but it’s very interesting to go in there and kind of challenge some of your beliefs that you currently hold and you kind of have to expand your mind a little bit.

“I think it’s super fascinating because it touches on so many different topics as well. I find it really interesting.”

Hovland revealed Wednesday’s practice session at the driving range was his best in two years.

“That was obviously really sweet. Timely that it came on Wednesday,” he added.

“Obviously this is a golf course that you have to drive it really well and I’ve been kind of struggling with the driver, but it’s been a long time since I’ve been able to stand on the range and just kind of beat balls fluidly, effortlessly, without trying to feel like I’m steering it.

“When I went to film it, as well, it looked a little bit different. It looked definitely better than other swings that I’ve made lately. So really pleased with that.”