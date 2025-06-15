Tyrrell Hatton charges into contention as Sam Burns leads US Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyrrell Hatton joked that the brutal Oakmont course at the US Open has brought everyone down to his level of mental fragility after bursting into contention going into the final round.

Hatton is known for his tendency to explode, often breaking clubs and getting angry on the course.

The punishing conditions of the famous course in Pennsylvania have tested the patience of all 156 players with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry among those who have lost their temper.

Hatton certainly found no need to lose his composure during a third-round 68, which propelled him up the leaderboard and in with a shot of winning a first major on Sunday night.

He fired five birdies and sits five shots behind overnight leader Sam Burns who, at four-under-par, holds a one-shot lead over JJ Spaun and Adam Scott.

The 33-year-old Hatton said: “I have a ‘head off’ wherever I play so everyone comes to the US Open and seems to have a ‘head off’ and I guess it brings them to my level for a week.

“I am not going to change, but hopefully I can play like I did today again tomorrow. That will certainly help me keep as calm as possible.

“I am five behind, a lot can happen out there. I would certainly be very happy with another 68.

“We will see how it plays out. I’ll try my best. To finish two under, I’m very happy.”

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre is a further two shots back at three-over-par and still has “100 per cent” belief he can win on Sunday.

MacIntyre described his opening round level-par 70 as one of the best of his life, but he bettered it just 48 hours later to card a 69.

Asked if he can win, he replied: “One hundred per cent. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that, it’s a simple answer, yes.

“I’m just delighted to be in it, going into tomorrow if I can shoot the number I know I can shoot, then why can’t it be me?

“Tomorrow I have got to go out there, give it my best, don’t try and focus too much on trying to win, just go out there, hit the shots, then come 15, 16, see where are sitting and decide whether to roll the dice or not.”

American Ryder Cup player Burns has his first major in his sights after a one-under-par 69.

He exchanged the lead with his playing partner Spaun throughout a tense 18 holes, but took an outright lead when Spaun bogeyed the 18th after a wayward tee shot.

Adam Scott rolled back the years in his pursuit of a first major in 12 years, firing a three-under-par 67 to be tied for second with Spaun.

Viktor Hovland is the only other man in the red at one under.

It is as you were for world number one Scottie Scheffler, who carded an even-par 70 to remain at four-over-par.

Scheffler maintained he was still in contention after Friday’s second round, but failed to make any ground on the leaders, his three birdies cancelled out by three bogeys.

But he is still not giving up hope, saying: “It’s going to be really tough for me to catch them, but I think right now I’m seven shots back, which around this place, I mean, anything can happen.

“Do I feel like I’m out of the tournament? No. Do I wish I played a little bit better today? Yeah, of course.

“But it’s just one of those deals where I put myself in this position. It’s not the position I want to be in, but I’ve done a good job of hanging in there and staying in the tournament.”