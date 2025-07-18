I’m not going to change – Tyrrell Hatton comfortable with his angry reputation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Tyrrell Hatton insists he is too old to change his habits but is comfortable losing his “s***” on the golf course.

The world number 23, who finished fourth at last month’s US Open, has earned a reputation for expletive-laden rounds when things are not going to plan.

He has spent plenty of time defending his conduct, but there was little evidence of bad behaviour as he carded a 69 to move to five under and three off the lead in The Open at Royal Portrush.

Asked whether he had toned it down on Friday, the LIV golfer said: “I was still pretty vocal. Maybe I’m just having to do it away from the microphone.”

Offered the chance to give an example, he added: “No, it’ll get me in trouble. It was pretty negative stuff.

“I’m not going to change. I’m 33. I think that ship has sailed, to be honest. It’s just how I am, how I play.

“I’ve always felt like even though I can be losing my s***, I can get over the next shot and still have a clear mind of what I’m still trying to achieve on that shot.

“Although from the outside it looks like I’m completely gone, in my own mind I still know where I’m at.”

He took three to get on the driveable par-four fifth and made bogey, his only dropped shot on the front nine, and that had the potential to set him off but he held it together with a bounce-back birdie and another, his third, on the ninth.

Hatton birdied the short 13th but then missed the green at the next for his other dropped shot, before parring his way home.

“It felt like a pretty frustrating day. I didn’t hit it particularly close on many holes,” he added.

“I missed the green with a lob wedge into 14, which after a perfect tee shot was frustrating and obviously ended up making bogey. That was a bit of a shame, but it’s been a solid couple of days.

“I’m happy with a few parts of my game. I’d like to be in the fairway more this weekend and hitting it a bit closer, but we’ll see how we go.”