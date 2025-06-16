Tyrrell Hatton says Oakmont course ‘unfair’ after US Open loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyrrell Hatton called the brutal Oakmont course “unfair” after his US Open hopes went up in smoke at the 17th hole.

The Englishman was in a five-way tie for the lead at the penultimate hole, which, as a short par four, represented a good chance to make birdie.

But he put his tee shot into the thick rough to the right, and then hit his second shot 25 feet into some more rough on a steep incline, eventually making a bogey five.

He then bogeyed the 18th after losing his composure in trademark style to finish tied for fourth on three over, three shots behind winner JJ Spaun.

The difficulty of the punishing Pennsylvanian course has been a talking point all week, with Hatton saying thick rough around steep bunkers has been unnecessary.

And he took his frustration out on a reporter, who asked why he thought his tee shot at 17 was unlucky.

“Why do you think it was bad luck? What kind of question is that?” he snapped back.

“Like, that’s ridiculous. If you’re going to miss that green, you have to miss it right in the bunker. I did my bit. I feel like I was extremely unlucky to finish where it did.

“I feel I’ve missed it in the right spot and got punished, which ultimately I don’t think ends up being fair.

“The finish at the end hurts a lot. What happened on 17 is going to hurt a lot for a long time.

“It was the first time I’ve been in contention in a major, and that was exciting, and unfortunately, I feel like through a bit of bad luck, I had momentum taken away from me and ultimately ended up not being my day.

“It’s hard when you feel like the tournament then just escapes from you right at the end.

“Certainly for me, being the first time in contention at a major, to have that happen right at the end as opposed to like early in the week when you don’t end up knowing if that’s going to cost anything down the line, I’d say at the end of the tournament, that it makes it hurt a lot more.”