Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer

Tyrrell Hatton is optimistic that an end to the schism in men’s professional golf is edging closer and revealed that European captain Luke Donald had considered awarding Ryder Cup qualifying points to LIV Golf events.

Hatton was a part of Europe’s winning side under Donald in Rome last year before joining the Saudi-funded breakaway and winning his first event in Nashville in June.

In order to remain eligible for next year’s contest at Bethpage, Hatton must play in four regular DP World Tour events this season and will tee it up in his second in this week’s British Masters after appealing against the sanctions imposed for playing LIV events without permission.

“That side of it is a little bit messy,” Hatton said at The Belfry. “But from my point of view, I want to play in DP World Tour events and I am hoping there is something that can get worked out so that becomes a little bit easier.

“This is a massive week as well with Ryder Cup points starting. I’m a member of the DP World Tour, I want to play on the Ryder Cup team and I need to play really well to get some points on the board.

“I know that they potentially discussed awarding points to LIV, which is maybe surprising that they did and it didn’t get passed, but that’s not surprising and that’s fine.

“I don’t know the full details of how far it actually got, but it was a topic that was raised. I guess it was good that it was even thought about.”

It is understood that Donald and vice-captain Edoardo Molinari looked into awarding Ryder Cup points to LIV events as part of a wide-ranging review before the new qualifying process was revealed earlier this month.

Although the idea was ultimately not deemed feasible, Hatton believes there are other indications behind the scenes that a deal between the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund remains on the cards.

“I think everyone is in the same boat of wanting there to be a coming together,” Hatton said. “It feels like in the last month or so that it is starting to get a bit closer, but time will tell if it does or not.

“I guess with me being able to play this week and with certain conversations that have been had within the last month, maybe it’s sounding a bit more positive than it was two or three months ago, which is a good sign.”

Players who initially joined LIV in 2022 appealed against their sanctions and were able to compete until April 2023 when an arbitration panel found in favour of the DP World Tour and ratified its right to enforce its regulations.

Asked if he was confident his own appeal would enjoy a different outcome, Hatton said: “I don’t know. I think we’re in a different stage to where we were two years ago where it was pretty messy and maybe both sides weren’t helping themselves with the back and forth.

“It was definitely more fractured but I’ve got no interest in that back and forth stuff.

“I’m pretty honest, I just want to play the events I want to play and I enjoy playing on the DP World Tour and that’s all I’m trying to do this week.”

I'm delighted he wants to come and play a proper tournament British Masters host Sir Nick Faldo on Tyrrell Hatton

While Hatton may not be interested in any “back and forth”, tournament host Sir Nick Faldo could not resist a dig at the 54-hole events on LIV Golf when he was asked about the world number 36 being the top ranked player in the field.

“I’m delighted he wants to come and play a proper tournament,” Faldo said. “It will add a bit of ‘them and us’, which we’re enjoying.

“If a guy wants to make the Ryder Cup team, good luck to them. There is a path for them to do it, that’s not for me to be really involved with. Get out there and find a way to get on it.”