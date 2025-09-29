‘Very fortunate’ – Tyrrell Hatton a reluctant hero for Europe
Hatton sealed an outright victory by ending all-square with Morikawa on the 18th.
Tyrrell Hatton was a reluctant hero for Europe after he delivered the half point which won the Ryder Cup.
After his side came into Sunday with a record 11.5-4.5 lead, Hatton was expecting his 10th match with Collin Morikawa to be inconsequential to the outcome at Bethpage Black.
However, the United States staged a rousing comeback and had Europe on the rack until Shane Lowry’s halve against Russell Henley ensured Europe retained the trophy.
Englishman Hatton then sealed an outright victory by ending all-square with Morikawa on the 18th.
But it was not a role he was thrilled to be playing.
“To be honest, it’s been one of the hardest days I’ve probably ever experienced on a golf course,” he said.
“Going out number 10 of 11 matches today, obviously hoping that everything was wrapped up, but you still want to take pride in your individual record and stuff.
“I mean, the US lads put up an incredible fight. It was to be expected. They are amazing players.
“Selfishly, I was really hoping that it wouldn’t have to come down to me. And yeah, the last five, six, seven holes were just horrible to be honest.
“But at the end of the day I’m just so happy that we’ve managed to win.