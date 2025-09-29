‘Very fortunate’ – Tyrrell Hatton a reluctant hero for Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyrrell Hatton was a reluctant hero for Europe after he delivered the half point which won the Ryder Cup.

After his side came into Sunday with a record 11.5-4.5 lead, Hatton was expecting his 10th match with Collin Morikawa to be inconsequential to the outcome at Bethpage Black.

However, the United States staged a rousing comeback and had Europe on the rack until Shane Lowry’s halve against Russell Henley ensured Europe retained the trophy.

Englishman Hatton then sealed an outright victory by ending all-square with Morikawa on the 18th.

But it was not a role he was thrilled to be playing.

“To be honest, it’s been one of the hardest days I’ve probably ever experienced on a golf course,” he said.

“Going out number 10 of 11 matches today, obviously hoping that everything was wrapped up, but you still want to take pride in your individual record and stuff.

“I mean, the US lads put up an incredible fight. It was to be expected. They are amazing players.

“Selfishly, I was really hoping that it wouldn’t have to come down to me. And yeah, the last five, six, seven holes were just horrible to be honest.

“But at the end of the day I’m just so happy that we’ve managed to win.