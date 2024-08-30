Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tyrrell Hatton lived up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite with a superb second round in the Betfred British Masters.

Hatton exploited ideal conditions for the early starters with eight birdies and just one bogey to add a 65 to his opening 69 at The Belfry.

That gave the Ryder Cup star, who is competing after appealing against the sanctions imposed on him by the DP World Tour for playing LIV events without permission, a halfway total of 10 under par and a one-shot lead over Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who returned a 67.

“We always say that we’ve left something out there, it’s never perfect is it? But I’m more than happy with seven under today,” Hatton said.

“Ultimately it’s the first job done to make the cut and give yourself a chance going into the weekend and I’m happy with where we’re at.

“It was nice to see some putts go in. I holed a few good par putts, especially on my second hole of the day, the 11th.

“Raced my first putt eight feet past and you don’t want to start the round with a three-putt early doors. Holed a good one there and a nice one on the next for birdie which got us off and running.

“I still missed a few short ones, so it will be nice if I can not do that over the weekend. I just need to keep giving myself opportunities.

“If you drive the ball well here then there’s quite a few holes where you’re going in with wedges and you can give yourself a good chance to score pretty low.”

France’s Tom Vaillant lies two shots off the lead after dropping a shot on the 18th in his 67, with South African Thriston Lawrence another stroke back.