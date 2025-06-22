Tommy Fleetwood makes disappointing start at Travelers Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood saw hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory dented after a sluggish start to his final round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Englishman had opened up a three-shot lead following a flawless 63 on Saturday, sitting at 16-under par.

Fleetwood, though, found the going tough when heading back out at TPC River Highlands looking to stay clear of the chasing pack – which included American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley.

After starting with five before swiftly getting that shot back with a birdie, successive bogeys followed to see Fleetwood’s advantage eaten away as Bradley had also made a three at the par-four second.

Fleetwood, though, then got himself back clear at the top of the leaderboard after making a par five on the sixth, after which Bradley knocked in for a bogey to drop back to 13 under alongside Henley.

The 34-year-old would be a popular winner, with Fleetwood having the most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1983 without claiming a title.

World number one Scottie Scheffler looked to put his nightmare start to the fourth round behind him by soon climbing back up the leaderboard.

Scheffler, who had been the overnight leader, made a triple bogey seven at the first hole on Saturday, when he was strangely out of sorts for most of the round, eventually finishing nine shots adrift of Fleetwood.

The American, though, was soon back on the charge, this time making a solid birdie on the first and then picking up another with a two at the par-three eighth to head into the turn at two-under.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy had started the final day tied for eighth, in a group which included Scheffler.

The Northern Irishman picked up two birdies in the opening six holes, having dropped a shot at the par-four fourth.

Australian Jason Day moved to within two shots back of the co-leaders following five straight pars after his birdie on the first.

Viktor Hovland, meanwhile, withdrew during his final round, on the third hole, because of a neck injury, the PGA Tour confirmed.