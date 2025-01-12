Justin Rose hails ‘relentless’ GB and Ireland side after Team Cup success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose hailed his “relentless” Great Britain and Ireland side after they beat Continental Europe 17-8 to win the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Rose’s team had won the first two sessions 3.5-1.5 and Saturday afternoon’s foursomes 4-1 to lead 11-4 going into Sunday’s singles, with just a further two required for victory.

Matthieu Pavon, whose perfect record partnering fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque had accounted for three of Continental Europe’s four points, was five under through eight holes but found himself two down as Tommy Fleetwood set the tone for Great Britain and Ireland.

Laurie Canter put the first point on the board with a 5 and 4 win over an out-of-sorts Langasque and when Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton each moved two up with two to play, victory was assured.

Fleetwood had the honour of formally finishing the job when Pavon was unable to escape from a bunker at the 17th, securing a 3 and 1 win which was soon matched by Hatton.

Rose beat Julien Guerrier 3 and 2, while Paul Waring continued his impressive week by hammering Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4 and 3.

Niklas Norgaard beat Matthew Jordan and Continental Europe took three points from the final four games to finish, with wins for Antoine Rozner and Matteo Manassero, while Continental captain Francesco Molinari and Rasmus Hojgaard each halved their matches.

Rose, widely touted as a future Ryder Cup captain, said: “I’ve loved the challenge, loved the experience of it and the lads have made me look incredibly good at it.

“The way they’ve played was first-class. We tried to go out and be relentless, play wave after wave, had a big lead coming into today and I think everyone thought we could get the job done.

“Match play is a momentum game for holing the key putt at the right time. The margins are always smaller than maybe the scoreboard looks but I think it was an incredible way for us all as individuals to start the season.”

Ryder Cup star Fleetwood, who won all four of his points across the week to embellish his formidable record in team events, said: “It obviously feels great, what an unbelievable group of lads we had this week and an unbelievable captain, so just a pleasure to be a part of it.

“Everybody just played so well. I always find it very motivating and inspiring being around the lads in a team environment, you want to get the best out of yourself. Happy that we got it done this time and sure we’ll enjoy it later.”