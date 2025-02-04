Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods has announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, in a tribute on social media.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.”

Woods did not reveal the cause of death of his mother, who last week attended her son's TGL match in Florida.

Known as Tida, Woods’ mother was from Thailand and met his father, Earl Woods, while he was on a military tour in the country in 1968. They settled in Orange County, California, where Earl taught Tiger to play golf from 18 months old.

Through Woods’ glittering career on the course, in which he won 15 major titles, bettered only by Jack Nicklaus’s tally of 18, his mother was often greenside to support her son, and would be the first to embrace him after victory. She was also by his side during hard times, and was present when he gave a televised statement apologising for infidelity against wife Elin Nordegren in 2010.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods smiles with his mother Kultida at the Cog Hill Country Club in Lemont, Illinois, in July 1997 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kultida Woods, left, pictured with Tiger, his children Sam and Charlie, and his ex-partner Erica Herman, at his induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022 ( Getty Images )

“She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie,” Woods added. “Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”