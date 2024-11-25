Tiger Woods delays comeback with statement on Hero World Challenge
Fifteen-time major winner Woods has not played since The Open in July
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tiger Woods has announced that he will not compete at the Hero World Challenge in December.
Woods, who hosts the event in the Bahamas, has not played since The Open, more than four months ago. He underwent back surgery in September.
“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host,” Woods wrote on X.
Woods said after The Open at Royal Troon that he intended to play, but it now looks to be too early for him during his recovery.
The 15-time major winner underwent microdepression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back. It was the latest of several back operations he has had during his career.
Woods, meanwhile, said that three remaining places in the Hero Challenge field would be filled by Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Nick Dunlap.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments