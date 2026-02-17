Tiger Woods insists Masters appearance is not ‘off the table’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods has opened up the possibility of playing at the Masters this year.

The 15-time major champion, who turned 50 in December, has not played in a tournament since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon due to a number of injuries.

He had disc replacement surgery in October but when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational in California, where he is the tournament host, he said his sights were set on returning to the course.

“I’m trying, put it that way,” he said in a press conference screened on Sky Sports.

“The disc replacement has been one thing, it’s been a challenge. I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in.

“My body has been through a lot. It’s one of those things, each and every day I keep trying, keep progressing and working on it. I’m trying to get this body at a level where I can play at the highest level again.

“Yeah I’m able to (hit full shots), not well every day, but I can hit them.”

And when asked if the Masters, which takes place in early April, was “off the table”, Woods simply responded: “No.”