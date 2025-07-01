Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final round of qualifying for the 153rd Open Championship takes place on Tuesday, with former major champions, Ryder Cup stars and LIV Golf players looking to secure a place at golf’s oldest major.

The Open will take place at Royal Portrush from 17 July, and while many notable names including Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have secured their places – alongside past champions such as Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy – there are still a minimum of 20 places available ahead of Tuesday’s action.

And Final Qualifying provides the last chance for players to secure a spot at the final men’s major of 2025, with 2008 runner-up Ian Poulter and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett both involved across Tuesday’s action.

Four venues across the UK will hold 36-hole events for the final qualifying spots, with English courses Burnham & Berrow, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire hosting alongside Dundonald Links in Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final day of qualification.

When is The Open Final Qualifying?

The final qualification events for The 2025 Open will take place across four venues in the UK on Tuesday, 1 July.

Where is the final round of Open qualifying?

Four courses across the UK will host the final qualification events. In Scotland, Dundonald Links in Ayrshire will host one event, while three courses in England will also act as host venues – Burnham & Berrow (Somerset), Royal Cinque Ports (Kent) and West Lancashire.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can watch the final round of qualification on The Open website, with the first tee time of the day pencilled in for 6.20am at Burnham & Berrow. Round two tee times begin from 11.50am at the same venue.

Who are the big names playing in each event?

Ian Poulter will be hoping to qualify for the 153rd Open alongside his son Luke, who caddied for him in the 2022 edition (pictured) ( Getty Images )

Overall, 228 players will compete for the 20 places, with five spots available from each event on Tuesday.

At Royal Cinque Ports, Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter will tee off a few minutes after his son Luke, while 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell is also looking for a place as The Open is held in his home town for the first time since 2019 (and just the second since 1951).

17-year-old amateur Kris Kim is also in the running in Kent, as is LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester.

2016 Masters winner Danny Willett headlines the action at West Lancashire, with Matt Fitzpatrick’s younger brother Alex also looking to secure a spot alongside Shubhankar Sharma, who finished tied eighth in the 2023 Open at Hoylake.

Burnham and Berrow will welcome Chris Wood, who finished fifth and third at the Open in 2008 and 2009 respectively, while last year’s Amateur Championship winner Jakob Skov Olesen will be hoping to earn the chance to improve on that result in the professional tournament.

At Dundonald Links, former world number one Lee Westwood is the biggest name of the day, while 2014 Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson will also be competing alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello, who secured a top-four finish at the Open in 2017.

When is the 2025 Open Championship?

This year, The Open will take place between 17 July and 20 July at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland. Sky Sports will provide coverage to viewers in the UK, with the action starting at 6.30am BST on Thursday, 17 July.