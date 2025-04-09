Rory McIlroy heads into Masters in fine form as he targets career grand slam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Rory McIlroy won the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry last year, he chose Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ as his karaoke song for the traditional post-victory party.

It was, he said, because it was one of the few songs to which he knows the words, but it is also easy to read meaning into the lyrics as the Northern Irishman’s bid to end his major drought goes on and on and on and on.

Any major to add to the four he won between 2011 and 2014 would be welcome, but a first Masters title would mean so much more as it would make McIlroy only the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

Ten attempts to achieve the feat have produced six top 10s, although in truth the only genuine chance McIlroy had to win a green jacket came in 2018.

Out in the last group with eventual champion Patrick Reed, McIlroy had an eagle putt on the second hole to tie for the lead, but missed and bogeyed two of the next three on his way to a closing 74.

McIlroy’s runners-up finish behind Scottie Scheffler in 2022 was also courtesy of a record-equalling final round of 64 after starting the day 10 shots behind, yet he and Scheffler rightly dominate the betting ahead of this year’s renewal.

Scheffler claimed his second green jacket 12 months ago and is seeking a third win at Augusta National in four years, while McIlroy has won twice on the PGA Tour before the Masters – at Pebble Beach and Sawgrass – for the first time in his career.

“Every year I come back with the goal of winning this tournament and after the start I’ve had this year I don’t feel like I’ve ever been in better form coming into this week,” McIlroy admitted.

Scheffler’s form in 2025 had been underwhelming by his lofty standards until a second place in the Houston Open, the world number one’s start to the campaign having been delayed by a hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner.

Three-time winner Sir Nick Faldo described that as “ominous” for the rest of the title contenders, a list which includes Open and US PGA champion Xander Schauffele and US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, who led after an opening 65 last year.

Almost six months later, Augusta National and the surrounding area suffered devastating damage when Hurricane Helene struck, with 11 people killed by trees falling onto residential property.

Numerous trees also came down around the course, meaning it will certainly look, if not play, somewhat differently this year.

“There are a couple of tee shots that are maybe a little less visually intimidating now,” McIlroy said. “On 10, your target there is that camera tower down at the bottom of the hill. You used to not be able to see that.

“But I don’t think the course plays any differently.”

Scheffler will certainly be hoping that is true, while McIlroy must not stop believing that his time will come.