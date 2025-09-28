Shane Lowry: Holing the winning putt for Europe at Ryder Cup means everything

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shane Lowry said holing the putt that saw Europe retain the Ryder Cup was a better feeling than winning the Open in Ireland.

An expected rout at Bethpage Black turned into anything but as the United States, trailing 11.5-4.5 coming into the final day, staged a roaring comeback that had the European’s fearing they would end up on the wrong side of history.

But Lowry sank a decisive putt on the 18th hole to earn a half against Russell Henley which ensured Europe got to 14 points, meaning they could not be beaten.

The Irishman had said that he lives for the Ryder Cup, so was happy to deliver such an important moment.

“I’ve been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game,” he said before halves for Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre earned a 15-13 victory.

“That was the hardest couple of hours of my whole life, honestly. I just can’t believe that putt went in.

“I said to (caddie) Darren (Reynolds) walking down 18, I said, ‘I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life here’.

“The Ryder Cup means everything to me. Honestly, I’ve won the Open in Ireland; it’s amazing, it’s a dream come true.

“But the Ryder Cup for me is everything.

“To do that there today on the 18th green in front of everyone, it was so hard out there.”

Captain Luke Donald became the first man in history to play and captain home and away wins.

Lowry said: “He is the greatest captain I think that’s ever lived.

“He’s the most amazing man in the world. Honestly, he’s done the best job.”