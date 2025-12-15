Scottie Scheffler matches Tiger Woods feat after stellar 2025 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler has once again drawn comparisons to golfing legend Tiger Woods, after being named PGA Tour Player of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

This achievement places him alongside Woods as the only players in history to secure the prestigious Jack Nicklaus Award at least four times in a row.

Scheffler’s dominant season made a compelling case for the accolade. He amassed a tour-leading six victories, double the tally of any other player, including two major championships: the PGA Championship and The British Open.

These triumphs leave him tantalisingly close to completing a career Grand Slam.

Furthermore, he became the first player since Woods in 2000 to lead the PGA Tour with the lowest scoring average across all four rounds.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods also won the PGA Tour player of the year four times in a row ( AP )

The award, determined by a vote among players, saw Scheffler emerge victorious over fellow nominees Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ben Griffin.

While the PGA Tour did not disclose the percentage of votes received or the total number of players who participated, Scheffler’s statistical supremacy was undeniable.

This season alone, he topped 17 statistical categories, from tee-to-green accuracy to his impressive 36 per cent rate of following a bogey with a birdie or better, culminating in over $27 million in official earnings.

His remarkable consistency since his maiden PGA Tour title in 2022 includes 19 victories across his last 80 events, alongside an Olympic gold medal in Paris last year.

Scheffler has also finished within the top three in just over 46 per cent of his PGA Tour starts.

Despite a challenging start to the year, which saw him miss nearly two months after slicing his right hand whilst cutting ravioli with a wine glass, Scheffler’s resilience shone through.

He found his rhythm just before the Masters, finishing runner-up in Houston, initiating an astonishing run where he never placed worse than a tie for eighth for the remainder of the season.

This included playing his final six PGA Tour events without a single round over par and a streak of 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s.

His eight-shot victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Dallas, matching the PGA Tour record of 253 for 72 holes, further underscored his dominance, as did his major wins by five shots at Quail Hollow and four shots at Royal Portrush.

Whilst Rory McIlroy also enjoyed a significant year, securing a playoff victory at the Masters to complete his career Grand Slam and adding titles at Pebble Beach and The Players Championship, Scheffler’s overall performance proved insurmountable.

In other news, South African Aldrich Potgieter was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, distinguishing himself as the only first-year player to win a tournament offering full FedEx Cup points and qualify for the postseason.