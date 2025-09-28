Scottie Scheffler draws another blank to make unwanted Ryder Cup history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler continued to draw comparisons to Tiger Woods as he made unwanted history at the Ryder Cup.

The world number one became the first player since 1967 to lose all four matches in the opening four sessions as Europe put themselves on the verge of a historic victory, leading 11.5-4.5 going into the final day.

After opening day defeats in the fourballs and foursomes, Scheffler again returned empty-handed on Saturday with another double loss.

The 29-year-old, playing with Russell Henley, suffered a one-hole defeat to Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland in the morning foursomes, to make it a 100 per cent loss record from his four outings in that format.

Things got worse for him in the afternoon fourballs as he and partner Bryson DeChambeau were beaten 3&2 in a match that involved a bust-up between the players and caddies.

Scheffler is the standout individual player in the United States team, having won five tournaments this year including the PGA Championship and the Open.

It is a record that has put him clear of the field in a similar way to Woods during his pomp.

While Woods dominated on an individual level he could not bring that to the Ryder Cup, especially in the two-player formats where he had a poor record of nine wins, 19 losses and one half.

And it seems the 29-year-old is having a similar problem, with just one win, six defeats and two halves.

Before the tournament started Scheffler was asked whether he would be a difficult partner given his individual results.

Asked if he had an aura like Woods, he said: “Not really. I don’t have much to elaborate on that.

“I’d like to think that I’m not difficult to pair with people. I’d like to think of myself as someone that’s a nice guy and easy to get along with.

“I’ve had different partners over the years and have had some success. I would definitely not put myself in that category.

“I think some of the difficulty you had with playing with Tiger…I mean, I don’t even know what it could be. It could just be the aura that was Tiger Woods.

“There was some times there when he was doing nothing but winning golf tournaments and just beating the absolute crap out of people time and time again.”