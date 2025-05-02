Scottie Scheffler takes two-shot lead in opening round of Byron Nelson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot an opening 61 as he opened a two-stroke lead at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament in Texas.

Scheffler eagled the ninth to go out in 29 after four consecutive birdies from the third. He added three birdies coming home, including the last two holes as he reached 10-under-par.

The American leads from Rico Hoey of the Philippines and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas with Texan Cameron Champ, who was a late replacement following Gary Woodland’s withdrawal, among a large group on seven-under-par.

“I played nice today,” Scheffler said. “Had the good front nine and was able to put together a solid back nine as well.

“I hit some good shots to start the round, gave myself some looks, and was able to capitalise with a good iron shot on three and hit another iron shot on four. I kept hitting fairways and greens.”

Scheffler won nine times last season, including a second Masters title and a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, but has yet to taste victory in 2025 after missing the start of the season due to surgery on a hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner.

“There is three more days of the tournament. I’m just focused on going home, getting some rest, and getting ready for tomorrow,” he said.