Ryder Cup opening ceremony forced to move over New York storm threat

The Ryder Cup opening ceremony has been forced to move over the threat of a New York storm in the coming hours.

Initially slated for Thursday, organisers have moved it up a day to take place on Wednesday due to a forecast of inclement weather.

Bethpage Black Course updated the schedule on Tuesday, with the traditional ceremony now starting at 4pm ET (9pm BST) on Wednesday.

The USA and European captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will not announce their pairings for the first day of competition at the extravagant event though, instead confirming their picks at the traditional time slot on Thursday evening at 4pm ET (9pm BST).

Rain was forecast to pour down on the Long Island venue for the next few days, including on Friday, when the three-day match play competition is set to begin with U.S. President Donald Trump committed to attending on day one.

Due to the change, organisers confirmed that general admission tickets would be honoured for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Fans will be treated to an hour-long pre-show at 3pm ET (8pm BST) on Wednesday before the captains introduce their players at the opening ceremony.

The build-up has been dominated over talks surrounding the USA being paid for the first time, with each player set to pocket a $200,000 stipend in addition to $300,000 that goes to charity.

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler of Team United States and his wife Meredith Scheffler arrive for the Ryder Cup Teams' Welcome Dinner ( Getty Images )

The decision by the the PGA of America to pay U.S. players a stipend sparked a backlash, with European players snubbing the opportunity to be paid during the week and instead pointing to tradition and honour for motivation to play.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler said he and his wife have a deep passion for the city of Dallas and the organisations they support there, which is what he plans to do with the stipend.

"I've never been one to announce what we do. I don't like to give charitable dollars for some kind of recognition," said Scheffler. "We have something planned for the money that we'll be receiving. I think it's a really cool thing that the PGA of America has empowered us to do."