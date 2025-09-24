Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is expected to delay his arrival at Bethpage Black for day one of the Ryder Cup 2025 to avoid extended delays for spectators.

The US President’s presence at the US Open earlier this month for Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner forced long security delays.

And organisers of the Ryder Cup hope a belated arrival will ease logistics to start the tournament, with Trump an avid golf fan and owner of a number of prestigious course around the world, including Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

The start of the men’s singles final was delayed by 37 minutes, with the first foursomes match on Friday scheduled to begin at 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST).

But Trump appears set to arrive in time for the second session of the day, with four fourballs matches set to take place from 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).

The PGA of America confirmed to ESPN that they would seek clarification about Trump's plans from the White House in the next 24 hours, with a hectic week on Long Island also involving the opening ceremony moved to Wednesday to contend with inclement weather.

PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague invited Trump to the Ryder Cup "a number of weeks ago."

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler also confirmed that Trump was not due to speak to Keegan Bradley’s team before the start of the Ryder Cup.

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler of Team United States and his wife Meredith Scheffler arrive for the Ryder Cup Teams' Welcome Dinner ( Getty Images )

He said: "The president is kind of funny. He loves the game of golf. He loves supporting golfers, and I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins.

“He just loves the game of golf, and he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

"I don't think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I'm sure if things go well, we'll hear from him this week."

While Bradley added: "I'm deeply honored that the president of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing.

“But when you're representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I'm really grateful to him for doing that for us.”