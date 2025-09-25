Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Donald has aimed another shot at Team USA over their decision to be paid at the Ryder Cup 2025 by emphasising how Team Europe are “fuelled by something money cannot buy”.

The United States players will be compensated for the first time ever in the biennial contest at Bethpage Black in New York.

But after Europe’s players snubbed the chance to be paid too, Donald opted to take a swipe at their rivals during the opening ceremony.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to each and everyone of us,” said European captain Donald in his speech at Wednesday’s opening ceremony. “It is unlike anything else in our sport.

“It is not about prize money or ranking points, it’s about pride, representing your flag your shirts and the legacy you legacy you leave behind.”

He added: “We are fuelled by something money cannot buy – purpose, brotherhood and a responsibility to honour those who came before us while inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

Europe are defending the trophy they won in Rome two years ago but are expected to face a raucous, partisan crowd at the course on the outskirts of New York City.

open image in gallery Players from both teams were introduced to the crowd at the opening ceremony (David Davies/PA)

Much has been made of the potentially hostile atmosphere but Donald hopes the quality of his team’s play will win the home supporters over.

He said: “New York is a place where if you show up with talent and a fighting spirit, the city will get behind you, although maybe not if you are wearing European blue this week. We know what awaits us, Bethpage isn’t exactly shy.

“This is New York sports country – passionate, loyal and ferociously loud and rightly so.

“The fans respect effort over ego. You show up for those that grind, those that fight and those who rise to the big occasions. You make us earn every cheer.

“We may not be your team but we will give you something to respect, something to admire and maybe, by the end of this week, something to cheer for.”

Play begins on Friday but the opening ceremony was brought forward 24 hours due to forecast thunderstorms on Thursday.

open image in gallery Keegan Bradley called for strong support from the home fans (Mike Egerton/PA)

The pairings for the opening foursomes session will still be announced on Thursday as originally planned.

Donald’s opposite number Keegan Bradley – who accidentally mixed up European veteran Justin Rose with Justin Leonard when referencing the American’s famous putt at the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline – ended his speech with a rallying cry to spectators.

Bradley said: “Bethpage Black is known as the People’s Country Club, it’s been called New York’s home course, but this week, with your passion and energy you are going to make it America’s home course.

“We are on a quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup. We face a mighty opponent, the challenge will be fierce, the pressure will be real.”

PA contributed to this report