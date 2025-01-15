Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf bound Tom McKibbin is “giving up a lot to not really benefit that much” including an imminent chance to reach the world’s Top-10 if he leaves the PGA Tour.

McIlroy’s protégé McKibbin, who grooved his game on the same Holywood Golf Club as the four-time major champion, is on the precipice of putting pen to paper on a shock deal with the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

The Northern Irishman’s rumoured £4m move to Jon Rahm’s team comes as a major surprise given his close connection to McIlroy and the fact he had just secured his first PGA Tour card.

Though the Spaniard has reiterated his desire to play in the Ryder Cup, something that could be at risk for any player switching to LIV Golf.

McIlroy was one of the first to congratulate McKibbin after he secured his US playing rights here in Dubai only two months ago, however the 22-year-old appears likely to forsake a chance to play on the PGA Tour this year in favour of LIV.

“As soon as he got the offer, he rang me,” McIlroy revealed ahead of his defence of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Club.

“I really like Tom as a person, as a player. I think he’s got a ton of potential. I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you’re thinking of making.

“Working so hard to get your Tour card in the States, something that he did, to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement. But if I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn’t make that decision.

( Getty Images )

“But I’m not him. He’s a grown man at this point and can make his own decisions. All I can do is try to give him my perspective.

“Personally for me it would be a little disappointing if it were to happen but again, I made it perfectly clear: I am not going to stand in your way if you need to make the decision you feel like you need to make for yourself.

“But at the same time, I feel like he’s giving up a lot to not really benefit that much.”

He continued: “He has to make his own decision, and when he does, whatever way that goes, I’m always going to be a fan of his. I’m always going to try to help him in whatever way that I can.

“I think we all see the potential that he has, and I definitely think he can be a Top-10 player in the world. Obviously his ranking won’t show that for the next couple years if he makes one decision over another.”