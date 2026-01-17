Rory McIlroy keeps himself in contention on penultimate day in Dubai

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy gave himself an outside chance of winning the Dubai Invitational following a three-under par 68 on Saturday.

McIlroy will head into the final round at Dubai Creek Resort three shots behind leader Nacho Elvira after the Spaniard also carded 68.

Elvira is two shots clear of the field, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, Englishman Marcus Armitage and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli in a three-way tie for second place.

McIlroy carded five bogeys to sign for an underwhelming three-over 74 on Friday.

The Northern Irishman started his penultimate round with a birdie at the par-four opener only to stumble to a bogey six at the fourth.

However, he fought back with three birdies on the back nine to keep himself in title contention.

McIlroy holds an impressive record in his opening tournament of the year, winning once, finishing runner-up on six occasions, and 15 top-five finishes.

Speaking after Saturday’s round, he said: “I would say the key to that is the opportunity to work on some things when you have a little bit of time off over the Christmas period, and then the enthusiasm to start a new year and start fresh.

“I have always loved coming out here to the Middle East and to Dubai and playing in these tournaments, even as an amateur. I have been coming here for over 20 years and it’s a place I’m comfortable in.”

Lowry, bidding for his first DP World Tour title since winning the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, started the day at the top of the leaderboard alongside Elvira.

Lowry dropped two shots with bogeys at the third and sixth, but he was able to respond with three birdies across the last 12 holes in a one-under 70 to keep his hopes alive.

A dropped shot at the seventh dented Armitage’s bid but he landed four birdies on the back nine to ensure he is only two behind.

Frittelli impressed with five birdies in a bogey-free round to put himself in the mix. But it is Elvira – who carded four birdies and a sole bogey – holding the advantage heading into the final 18 holes.

Elsewhere, England’s Matt Wallace (69) is five shots off the pace, while compatriot Tommy Fleetwood – despite an impressive third round of 66 – is eight behind after he surrendered his chance of retaining his title with a 78 on Friday.

“Golf is hard and every now and again it is very humbling towards you and yesterday was one of those days,” said Fleetwood.

“I scored the absolute worst I could and everything I could do wrong I did do wrong. That was really disappointing. So I’m just happy to have played well today.”