Deja vu for Rory McIlroy after tough first round at the US Open

Rory McIlroy had a horrible feeling of deja vu after his US Open hopes were dented on the opening day at Oakmont.

The Masters champion, trying to shake off the hangover of his Augusta National win in April, came to the Pittsburgh course last week on a scouting mission and carded an 81.

While he fared slightly better in Thursday’s first round, his four-over-par 74 dealt a blow to his hopes of winning the third major of the year.

McIlroy felt the full force of the unforgiving Oakmont, which has widely been described as the hardest golf course in the game, and his round disintegrated after the turn.

Starting on the back nine, it seemed to be going all too well for the Northern Irishman as he made the turn at two under after birdies at the 11th and 12th.

But it quickly unravelled as he played holes one to nine in 41 shots, which included four bogeys and a double bogey.

His playing partners Justin Rose and Shane Lowry did not fare any better as Rose went round in a seven-over 77, with the Irishman a further two shots back, and both facing the prospect of missing the cut.

McIlroy’s struggles make JJ Spaun’s record-equalling round of 66 even more impressive.

There was nothing spawny about his excellent card, where he was able to tame Oakmont with accuracy off the tee and fairways.

His four birdies in a blemish-free round, which is the joint-lowest first-round score in the US Open on this course, made him the early leader.

This was the 34-year-old American’s first outing at Oakmont, which left him feeling nervous.

“All you’ve been hearing is how hard this place is, and it’s hard to not hear the noise and see what’s on social media,” he said.

“You’re just kind of only hearing about how hard this course is.

“I was actually pretty nervous. But I actually tried to harness that, the nerves, the anxiety, because it kind of heightens my focus, makes me swing better, I guess.

“I just tried to kind of take what the course gave me. I hit a lot of good shots and tried to capitalise on any birdie opportunities, which aren’t very many out here.

“But I scrambled really well, too, which is a huge component to playing well at a US Open, let alone shoot a bogey-free round.

“I’m just overly pleased with how I started the tournament.”

McIlroy was not alone in struggling as defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was three over while world number three Xander Schauffele was two over.

Unfortunately for amateur Matt Vogt, who is a dentist by trade, it was like pulling teeth.

The 34-year-old, who made it through qualification, used to caddie at Oakmont but that did not help much as he carded a 12-over-par 82 and will be back in the dental practice next week.