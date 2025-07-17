Rory McIlroy in the mix as Matt Fitzpatrick shares Open lead after first-round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy looked like delivering the show the thousands who had flocked to Royal Portrush to cheer their returning hero expected, only for his bid for the first-round Open lead to collapse in the space of four holes on the back nine.

The Northern Irishman from an hour down the road in Holywood rarely comes to these parts due to commitments on the PGA Tour and on his last competitive visit in 2019 went home early after missing the cut.

But, after teeing off at 3.10pm with a four-under-par target in his sights, he recovered from a bogey at the first – a three-shot improvement on six years ago when he went out of bounds – to have a crowd 10 deep in places buzzing in anticipation.

The 61 he shot as a 16-year-old on this course was never on the cards, but three under through 10, having hit just two fairways, raised the prospect of a memorable first day.

But over the course of the next four holes that waywardness off the tee took its toll with three bogeys, including one at the course’s easiest hole, the par-five 11th, and only a 12-foot par save at the 15th prevented further damage.

There was a much-needed birdie from similar distance at the penultimate hole, having again gone left off the tee, and even though his 44-footer for a 69 grazed the cup at the 18th, the fans went home happy, with their man just three off the pace.

That was set by McIlroy’s Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick, whose 67 was the lowest opening round of his major career, world number 354 Jacob Skov Olesen, China’s Li Haotong, South African Chris Bezuidenhout and American Harris English.

“I had it going three under through 10 and let a few slip around the middle of the round. I steadied the ship well and played the last four in one under and it was just nice to finish under par,” McIlroy said.

“It was a tough enough day, especially either chopping out of the rough or out of the fairway bunkers.”

open image in gallery McIlroy struggled off the tee but his iron play was superb as he posted a round of 70 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fitzpatrick, a former US Open champion, continued his upward trend following top-10 finishes in his last two events after an otherwise disappointing season, despite a joint-eighth place at May’s US PGA.

The Sheffield golfer got off to a flying start with a 22-foot eagle putt at the second hole, but the highlight was a slam-dunk chip for birdie from the steep bank on the treacherous Calamity Corner par-three 16th.

“I felt like The Players was the lowest I’ve felt in my career,” Fitzpatrick, bidding to become the first English winner of The Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, said of missing the cut at Sawgrass in March.

“Statistically it could be the worst run that I’ve played as well. I just didn’t feel good or know where it was going.

“Today I just felt like I did drove it well, approach play was good and chipped and putted well. It was just an all-around good day.”

open image in gallery A strong round from Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick gives him a share of the lead at four-under-par ( Getty Images )

Olesen, a Danish left-hander who won the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in Ireland last summer, only turned professional in November after earning his DP World Tour card.

That meant the 26-year-old had to sacrifice his amateur exemptions for this year’s Masters and US Open, so this was only his second appearance at one of golf’s premier events after his debut at Troon 12 months ago.

But he had no regrets about his decision, having come through qualifying a fortnight ago.

“I think it would have been a different decision if I was 19 at the time, but getting out on tour has always been a dream of mine,” he said.

“I had already made the decision before even going to second stage of Q-school that, if I got through, it would be a no-brainer to turn pro.”

open image in gallery Like McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler struggled off the tee but managed to post a three-under-par round of 68 ( REUTERS )

World number one Scottie Scheffler missed a birdie putt at the last which would have given him a share of the lead, but his 68 was the lowest score by a player who hit three or fewer fairways in The Open for last 25 years.

“When it’s raining sideways it’s actually, believe it or not, not that easy to get the ball in the fairway. Thank you guys all for pointing that out,” said the reigning US PGA champion.

Asked whether there was a shot he was really pleased with, he replied: “No.”

English duo Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Jordan, one of only two players in the field with top-10 Open finishes in the previous two years, were also three under, with 52-year-old compatriot Lee Westwood marking his 30th anniversary at the tournament with a two-under 69.