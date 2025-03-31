Rory McIlroy reveals concerning injury issue ahead of Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he is dealing with an elbow issue as he gears up for his latest tilt at Masters success.

McIlroy finished strongly at the Houston Open, carding a final-round 64 to record a top-five finish at his final event before travelling to Augusta next week.

The Northern Irishman has been in excellent for on the PGA Tour in the opening months of the year, securing two wins already to raise hopes that he may end his major drought.

The 35-year-old indicated, though, that he has not been totally comfortable on the course as he deals with a small injury problem.

“My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta," McIlroy said to the Golf Channel.

"I've got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow [Monday], we'll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time."

McIlroy will seek a green jacket at Augusta to complete a career grand slam and end a nearly 11-year wait for a fifth major title.

Min Woo Lee held off the fast-finishing Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to secure his first PGA Tour title in Texas as 2025’s opening major looms.

Scheffler, the defending champion at Augusta, looked in ominous form after his own injury worries at the start of the year.