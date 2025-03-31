Rory McIlroy reveals concerning injury issue ahead of Masters
McIlroy finished strongly at the Houston Open in his final event before travelling to Augusta
Rory McIlroy has revealed that he is dealing with an elbow issue as he gears up for his latest tilt at Masters success.
McIlroy finished strongly at the Houston Open, carding a final-round 64 to record a top-five finish at his final event before travelling to Augusta next week.
The Northern Irishman has been in excellent for on the PGA Tour in the opening months of the year, securing two wins already to raise hopes that he may end his major drought.
The 35-year-old indicated, though, that he has not been totally comfortable on the course as he deals with a small injury problem.
“My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta," McIlroy said to the Golf Channel.
"I've got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow [Monday], we'll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time."
McIlroy will seek a green jacket at Augusta to complete a career grand slam and end a nearly 11-year wait for a fifth major title.
Min Woo Lee held off the fast-finishing Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to secure his first PGA Tour title in Texas as 2025’s opening major looms.
Scheffler, the defending champion at Augusta, looked in ominous form after his own injury worries at the start of the year.
