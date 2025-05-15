Rory McIlroy struggles at US PGA Championship as Luke Donald shares lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Masters champion Rory McIlroy rode his luck as he made an error-strewn start to his bid for back-to-back major titles in the 107th US PGA Championship.

McIlroy’s nerve-shredding victory at Augusta National made him just the sixth male golfer to complete a career grand slam and gave him a fifth major title, one behind Sir Nick Faldo.

And the world number two was strongly fancied to equal Faldo’s tally at the first opportunity at Quail Hollow, a venue where he won his first PGA Tour title in 2010 and has since claimed three more victories, including last year.

However, McIlroy hit just one fairway in his first nine holes on Thursday as he covered the back nine in one over par to lie five shots off the early pace being surprisingly set by Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

McIlroy was among the early starters from the 10th tee in Thursday’s first round and despite missing the fairway and green on the downhill par five, he holed from 10 feet for birdie after a well-judged pitch.

That shot was immediately given back on the next with a disappointing three-putt and McIlroy had to save par on the 12th with a deft chip after his approach span back off the side of the green.

McIlroy was unable to find the green on the reachable par-four 14th and although he hit a good pitch to four feet, he could not convert the birdie attempt.

Another wayward drive on the par-five 15th stopped just a few feet from the water and McIlroy was able to hit a seven iron just short of the green, from where he two-putted for birdie.

But after pulling another tee shot on the 16th, McIlroy’s back foot slipped as he tried to pitch the ball back into play and he missed the green with his approach on his way to a double bogey.

Playing partners Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and world number one, also made six after pulling their approaches into the water as the first hole of the so-called “Green Mile” closing stretch claimed three high-profile victims.

McIlroy almost chipped in for birdie on the 17th before yet another pulled tee shot on the 18th stopped just short of the creek which runs the length of the hole, from where he was able to find the putting surface and make par.

Despite torrential rain disrupting practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, tournament organisers had opted not to implement preferred lies at Quail Hollow, raising the prospect of more complaints about “mud balls” as voiced by Jordan Spieth at the Masters.

A statement from the PGA of America, released on Wednesday evening, read: “We do not plan to play preferred lies.

“The playing surfaces are outstanding and are drying by the hour. We are mowing the fairways this evening. We are looking forward to an exciting opening round to the 107th PGA Championship.”