Rory McIlroy gives fresh verdict on potential deal between LIV Golf and PGA Tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy believes the chasm between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has become too wide for any meaningful alliance to form, effectively ruling out a reunification of the sport.

"I just don’t see a world where it can happen at this point," McIlroy declared on Wednesday at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European tour.

The recent return of Brooks Koepka to the PGA Tour from LIV has underscored the diminishing prospects of a deal between officials from the two circuits.

Despite Donald Trump having been involved in negotiations at one point, there remains no sign of the commercial partnership initially mooted in 2023 when a framework agreement was announced.

McIlroy, who was once a vocal critic of LIV before stepping back from discussions, now views a resolution as more distant than ever.

"Just I don’t see a world where the two or three sides or whoever it is will give up enough," he explained, referencing the European tour’s involvement in talks.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was involved in negotiations at one point but a deal now seems further away than ever ( Getty Images )

"Like for reunification to happen, every side is going to feel like they will have lost, where you really want every side to feel like they have won. I think they are just too far apart for that to happen."

The world No 2 is competing on the European tour for a second consecutive week, having secured a tied third-place finish at the Dubai Invitational on Sunday. He briefly held the lead in the final round before concluding two strokes behind winner Nacho Elvira.

McIlroy revealed he is continually adjusting his expectations and goals following his career Grand Slam achievement last year. For the Northern Irishman, the focus has largely shifted to "finding joy in the process."

"I think I need to show up at tournaments with enthusiasm every single time," he stated.

"So playing in the places that I want to play, playing the tournaments I want to play. Not feeling like I’m at a tournament because I’m obligated or have to be there but because I want to be there."

When asked about his remaining ambitions in golf, McIlroy listed: "Olympic medal. (British) Open at St. Andrews. Yeah, maybe like a U.S. Open at one of those like old, traditional golf courses — whether it’s Shinnecock this year or Winged Foot or Pebble Beach, (or) Merion."

He added: "I would have told you two years ago, if I won the Masters, it would have been great and I could have retired or whatever. But when you keep doing things, the goal posts keep moving, and you just keep finding new things that you want to do."