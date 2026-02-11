Rory McIlroy switches back to ‘trusty irons’ ahead of first PGA Tour appearance of the year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy feels reverting back to his "trusty irons" can help build towards another successful campaign as he prepares to defend the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title.

Masters champion McIlroy heads into his first PGA Tour event of the year having ditched the experiment of switching from blade to cavity-back irons, which saw him finish third at the Dubai Invitational but then down the field in tied for 33rd place at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The Northern Irishman revealed he had decided not to move forwards with the new equipment as he looks to make an impact again at the signature tournament in California.

"I had a strong finish to the season last year, played well in the Middle East, went on to Australia, which was a great experience, sort of messed around with some different iron set-ups and sort of messed around with like a different ball and a few equipment changes," McIlroy said at a press conference.

"That experiment is over - back to the trusty irons that I have played basically my whole career. (My) game feels in good shape.

"I had two weeks in Dubai to sort of shake the rust off, played OK, wasn't anything spectacular, but I have had two nice weeks at home and done some practice. I feel pretty good coming in here."

After winning at Pebble Beach, McIlroy went on to claim a second Players Championship before completing the career grand slam with a memorable play-off win over Justin Rose at Augusta.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy is the defending champion at Pebble Beach ( AP )

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman hopes another positive showing this weekend can give him a sense of momentum for the challenges ahead.

"It was a perfect way to start the year here last year, (so I am) hoping for something similar this week," he said.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am features a limited field of 80 and is the PGA Tour's first 'Signature Event' of the season.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to head the field, while early FedExCup leader Chris Gotterup will be looking to build on his play-off win at the Phoenix Open and Rose heads to Pebble Beach having won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in a record 23 under par.

McIlroy was, meanwhile, asked for his views on whether there was a case for the Players Championship to become a fifth major.

"I think the Players is one of the best golf tournaments in the world, I don't think anyone disputes that or argues that," said McIlroy.

"Player perspective it's amazing. I think from an on-site fan experience it's amazing. It's an amazing golf course, location, venue.

"But I'm a traditionalist, I'm a historian of the game. We have four major championships.

"If you want to see what five major championships looks like, look at the women's game. I don't know how well that's went for them."

PA