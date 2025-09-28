Rory McIlroy: Europe will party like there’s no tomorrow after Ryder Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An emotional Rory McIlroy promised to party “like there’s no tomorrow” after Europe held off a United States fightback to win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The host team rallied from 12-5 down at the start of Sunday’s singles session but Europe, who won just one match all day, held on to edge a thrilling contest 15-13.

McIlroy was beaten by one hole in his heavyweight contest with Scottie Scheffler but his stirring performances over the first two days, in the face of a hostile crowd, proved crucial to victory.

The Northern Irishman, holding back the tears after a draining week, said: “I am extremely proud to be a part of this team.

“As soon as we won in Rome we turned our attentions to doing something that was pretty impossible to do – to win in America and in New York.

“It’s been an amazing week. To hear the ‘Ole Ole’s’ here in America, to do something people thought we couldn’t do, the comments after Whistling Straits (in 2021), decades of American dominance – we took a lot from that, we let it fuel us.

“We got so lucky in getting an incredible leader in Luke Donald and he shepherded us through the process and he’s been amazing.

“Eleven of the 12 players from Rome came back. We did what we needed to do and we are going to celebrate like there is no tomorrow.”