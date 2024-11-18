Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An emotional Rory McIlroy thanked wife Erica for “sticking by me” after admitting that 2024 had been the toughest year of his career.

McIlroy triumphed at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to wrap up a sixth Order of Merit title in a winning finish to his campaign.

But a year that has included four titles has also seen the Northern Irishman deal with professional and personal challenges, with his near miss at the US Open in June taking a severe emotional toll.

A month prior, he had filed for divorce from Erica, though he soon reconciled with his wife of seven years.

And after victory in the UAE, McIlroy paid tribute to the support of his family during the tough times.

“Erica, Poppy [his daughter], I know you are here somewhere,” McIlroy said in the immediate aftermath of his win. “I love you and thanks for sticking by me.

open image in gallery McIlroy celebrated after his winning putt in Dubai ( AP )

“I’ve been through a lot this year professionally and personally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024. I have persevered this year a lot. Had close calls, wasn’t able to get it done. But, you know, I’m super happy with where I am in my career and in my life, and I feel like everything’s worked out the way it was supposed to.”

McIlroy’s collapse in the final few holes at Pinehurst extended his long search for a fifth major beyond a decade, with 11 top-five finishes in that time.

In Dubai, he held off playing partner Rasmus Hojgaard by two shots after carding a 69 on Sunday.

“I would have been miserable for a few weeks if I had not won today,” the 35-year-old admitted. “It would have just added to the list of ones that I felt I let get away. For one to not get away and to get over the line and be the final event of the year, it feels nice.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“There was probably a lot of self-inflicted pressure. I really wanted to get it done. I love to end the year on a positive note. I was maybe feeling a little more pressure than I should have. But it was nice to be able to handle it in a decent way.”