Rory McIlroy would welcome ‘wonderful’ Ryder Cup clash with Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau would relish the chance to face each other at the Ryder Cup this week after a year of intensifying rivalry.

World number two McIlroy claims it would be “wonderful” for the event if they did face off at Bethpage Black while DeChambeau admits he “would love” a meeting in New York.

DeChambeau said McIlroy did not speak to him during what proved his winning, career grand slam-completing, final round at the Masters earlier this year.

The American then said recently he would be “chirping” in McIlroy’s ear if they were paired at the Ryder Cup, to which the Northern Irishman hit back by suggesting DeChambeau was seeking attention.

“I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people,” McIlroy said in an interview.

The verbal jousting was less pointed as both players spoke to media on Thursday ahead of the latest contest between the United States and Europe, which begins on Friday.

But it was clear either would happily take on the other.

“All I want to do is go and try and put blue points on the board – I don’t care who it’s against,” said McIlroy.

“If I come up against Bryson at some point, I think that’s great. I think that’s wonderful for the championship and wonderful for us, as well, in some ways.

“But I just want to go out there and put blue points on the board and do what I can for the European team.”

McIlroy played with DeChambeau in the final group at the Masters but ultimately went on to beat him by four strokes.

It was a different story last year, however, when DeChambeau pipped him in the final round at the US Open.

DeChambeau said: “Look, I think rivalries are good for the game of golf, albeit I have the ultimate respect for Rory as a player.

“It’s going to be fun to go up against him this week, whether it’s against him directly or through other players. I think it going to be a fun challenge this week.

“Would I love to go up against him? Yes. It would be a lot of fun. Is it going to happen? It’s not likely. I mean, maybe once. You never know.

“I don’t know if there’s planning behind the scenes or whatnot, but look, he’s a fierce competitor, a great competitor, but one that I would love the opportunity to play against this week.”