Rory McIlroy off to mixed start in bid for successive majors at PGA Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Masters champion Rory McIlroy made a somewhat scrappy start in his bid for back-to-back major titles in the 107th US PGA Championship.

McIlroy’s nerve-shredding victory at Augusta National made him just the sixth male golfer to complete a career grand slam and gave him a fifth major title, one behind Sir Nick Faldo.

And the world number two had every chance of equalling Faldo’s tally at the first opportunity at Quail Hollow, a venue where he won his first PGA Tour title in 2010 and has since claimed three more victories, including last year.

McIlroy was among the early starters from the 10th tee in Thursday’s first round and despite missing the fairway and green on the downhill par five, he holed from 10 feet for birdie after a well-judged pitch.

That shot was immediately given back on the next with a disappointing three-putt and McIlroy had to save par on the 12th with a deft chip after his approach span back off the side of the green.

McIlroy was unable to find the green on the reachable par-four 14th and although he hit a good pitch to four feet, he could not convert the birdie attempt.

At level par McIlroy was three shots behind New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and a trio of Englishmen, with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood and former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick all three under par.

Despite torrential rain disrupting practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, tournament organisers had opted not to implement preferred lies at Quail Hollow, raising the prospect of more complaints about “mud balls” as voiced by Jordan Spieth at the Masters.

A statement from the PGA of America, released on Wednesday evening, read: “We do not plan to play preferred lies.

“The playing surfaces are outstanding and are drying by the hour. We are mowing the fairways this evening. We are looking forward to an exciting opening round to the 107th PGA Championship.”