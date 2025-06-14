Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert MacIntyre has “100 per cent” belief he can win the US Open after an impressive third round at Oakmont.

MacIntyre described his opening round level-par 70 as one of the best of his life, but he bettered it just 48 hours later.

The Scot, from Oban, put in a controlled performance to card a 69, to sit on three over, six shots behind leaders Sam Burns and JJ Spaun when they were midway through their third round.

It might have been even better for MacIntyre as he had got down to one over after 12 holes but a spate of bogeys in the final six holes saw him drift back out.

But he still believes he is in contention win a first major.

Asked if he can win, he replied: “One hundred per cent. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that, it’s a simple answer, yes.

“I’m just delighted to be in it, going into tomorrow if I can shoot the number I know I can shoot then why can’t it be me?

“I have been playing really well this year, another round to go, I have put three solid rounds together so far.

“Tomorrow I have got to go out there, give it my best, don’t try and focus too much on trying to win, just go out there, hit the shots, then come 15, 16, see where are sitting and decide whether to roll the dice or not.”

Heavy rain overnight and throughout the morning had made the brutal Oakmont course slightly more playable but it still presented its challenges.

“It was still difficult,” MacIntyre added. “It is a little bit softer so when you’re on the fairway it gives you more of an opportunity, but I think the rough is even thicker with the water.

“I felt there was a low number with the way I was playing, I was playing beautifully out there.

“The key to this golf course is just be on the fairway. It is the priority and then you can go from there.”

Tyrrell Hatton was also presenting British interest as a spate of birdies propelled him up the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old Englishman, who started on three over, went one under at the 10th, 11th and 12th to move up level par midway through the third round.

It is as you were for world number one Scottie Scheffler, who carded an even-par 70.

Scheffler maintained he was still in contention after Friday’s second round but failed to make any ground on the leaders, his three birdies cancelled out by three bogeys.