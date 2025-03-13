Lucas Glover sets clubhouse lead at Players Championship with opening 66

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former US Open champion Lucas Glover produced a blistering finish to set the early clubhouse target on day one of the Players Championship.

Glover birdied the last four holes at TPC Sawgrass to card a six-under-par 66 and enjoy a two-shot lead over fellow Americans Alex Smalley and Bud Cauley, Germany’s Stephan Jaeger and England’s Aaron Rai.

Glover, whose closing salvo included a birdie from 18 feet on the famous par-three 17th, said: “On 15 I had a great number [to the pin], so that was a green light.

“Sixteen, if you hit it in the fairway you feel like you should make a four and I drew a good lie in the rough left of the green. On 17 I happened to know a putt from years past hitting it there and over-reading it.

“Then 18, wind switched, I had help all of a sudden. It was an eight-iron number and ended up hitting nine. Then gravity kind of took over for me and pulled it down there to the left, which it does to that hole location if you just get the right number.

“That’s the thing about this place is there’s always some really good scores and always some really bad scores. The margins are razor thin here, akin to say Augusta or Bay Hill. You get off just a little, you can make big numbers in a hurry.

“So I happened to have a bunch of good numbers today and a bunch of good yardages and was able to be aggressive and I putted great. But any time you get off to a good start it gives you confidence.”

Rai is based at Sawgrass and made the most of his local knowledge in Florida with a round containing six birdies and two bogeys, the last of those caused by three-putting the 17th from 50 feet.

Justin Lower somehow managed to play the 17th in one shot fewer than Rai despite hitting his tee shot over the island green into the water, the American then taking a penalty drop before holing out from the drop zone for an unorthodox par.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre was three shots off the pace following an opening 69, with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth another stroke back following an eventful 70 which included two chip-in eagles, two birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys.

Former champion Jason Day withdrew from the event before the start of play due to illness.

Day, who was scheduled to go out in the morning wave with Spieth and Wyndham Clark, was replaced in the field by Danny Walker, who returned a 73.

Justin Thomas was two under par after seven holes of his round before finding water on the 17th and 18th to drop five shots, the two-time major winner slumping to eight over par before making birdies on his last two holes to card a 78.