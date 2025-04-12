Phil Mickelson determined to get ‘back at it’ after missing Masters cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Mickelson believes he can still challenge for a fourth Masters title, despite suffering a rare missed cut at Augusta National.

Mickelson had high hopes of extending his own record as the oldest major champion after finishing sixth in LIV Golf Miami on the difficult ‘Blue Monster’ course at Doral last week.

However, the 54-year-old could only return scores of 75 and 74 to miss the cut by three shots – dropping four in his last three holes – and make an early exit for just the fourth time in 32 appearances.

Asked if he had high expectations coming into the week, Mickelson – who won the 2021 US PGA Championship just a month shy of his 51st birthday – said: “I did, yeah.

“I really thought I was going to play well and get right in it. I haven’t missed very many cuts here and I’m surprised that I missed one this year because I was playing really well heading in.

“I’ve been playing good golf this year, and so I’m disappointed with my score this week. I’ll get back at it here soon.

“It felt like this was a good week, a good opportunity for me, and unfortunately I didn’t score. It’s disappointing because I felt I was playing well enough to at least be in the hunt.

“I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought it was playing fun, a great challenge, hard. It’s the Masters; I love everything about it.”

Former champion Dustin Johnson also made an early exit after a nightmare finish to his second round, the 2020 winner dropping a shot on the 17th and then running up a double bogey on the last to miss the cut by one.

“I’m playing better than I scored for sure,” Johnson said. “Tough finish there. Played pretty solid all day until the last two holes.

“Just got to keep at it. Golf is a funny game. You play the same round and shoot four or five under, or as I did today, shoot one over.

“You know, just a couple of putts here and there drop and give you a little momentum, a little confidence, it’s a different day. The game is in good form. Just got to limit the mistakes.”