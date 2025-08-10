Tommy Fleetwood closes in on first PGA Tour title — but Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose lurk at FedEx St Jude Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood will head into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship with a one-shot lead as he continues the hunt for his first Tour title.

Fleetwood fired a one-under 69 in the third round, just edging out fellow Englishman Justin Rose.

The tension between the two rose early in the round after Fleetwood double-bogeyed the third hole while Rose made birdie, a three-shot swing that dramatically cut into the 34-year-old’s lead.

Fleetwood responded well, rebuilding his lead to three shots. But his advantage narrowed again on the 18th hole, where a drive into the rough led to a bogey.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler also hurled himself into contention with six birdies, finishing Saturday two shots off the lead on 65.

JJ Spaun and Andrew Novak are a shot further back, tied for fourth on 11 under par.

“It’s just another opportunity for me to go out and try and have the best round of golf I can, enjoy being in that position,” Fleetwood told the PGA Tour website.

“The more I put myself there, the more chance there is of it happening, and just go out and keep learning from every experience.

open image in gallery Justin Rose is a shot behind his compatriot Tommy Fleetwood ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

“It might be my day, it might not, but being there is the most important thing and I’ll continue to try and do that.”

Only the top 70 in the season-long FedEx rankings have qualified for the event, although Rory McIlroy opted not to play this week, with the top 50 after the tournament reaching next week’s BMW Championship.

The top 30 after that will contest the Tour Championship in pursuit of a $10m (£7.4m) bonus.

PA