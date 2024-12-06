Julien Guerrier makes impressive move in tough conditions at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Julien Guerrier takes a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after producing a sensational 68 in strong winds on day two.

The Frenchman carded eight birdies and four bogeys to reach five under par, with a hole-out birdie from a bunker at the eighth one of many highlights from a topsy-turvy round.

With Gary Player Country Club showing its teeth on Friday, the leading score after 36 holes was one shot worse than Max Homa’s 18-hole tally of six under.

Defending champion Homa had led for much of the day before back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th saw his two-shot advantage go up in smoke.

Guerrier’s par save at the 18th left him one shot better off than countryman Romain Langasque and home favourite Ockie Strydom.

“First of all, it’s a privilege to score under par in tough conditions like that,” said Guerrier. “I am very pleased I made a lot of birdies.

“It was difficult to stay patient, you know you are going to make some mistakes, everybody does.

“This is difficult because you can hit some really good shots, like me on 17 but then you go into the water, just the wrong gust at the wrong moment, but that is part of this golf course.”