Rory McIlroy can complete perfect year with Ryder Cup win – Luke Donald

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe captain Luke Donald says winning the Ryder Cup would complete a perfect year for Rory McIlroy.

The 36-year-old will spearhead Europe’s charge for glory against the United States at Bethpage Black, hunting a sixth Ryder Cup triumph in eight competitions.

He arrives in New York on the back of a triumphant year in which he won the Masters to complete his long-awaited career grand slam, as well as high-profile successes at the Players Championship and Irish Open.

Despite such individual success, the Northern Irishman lives and breathes the Ryder Cup experience and Donald knows Europe winning on American soil this weekend would be a landmark achievement.

“Rory has talked about this many times, he loves what the Ryder Cup represents,” Donald said.

“You can see the emotion both ways. When he lost in Wisconsin (in 2021), the tears were flowing, how he felt like as the player he is – he’s a leader for the team – that he needed to play better and he felt like he let himself down and the team. That’s kind of the brotherhood we have in our team.

“He sees himself as a leader but also just one of 12. We try and talk about that a lot. We all have an opportunity to contribute to the team.

“To have someone of his calibre, though, what he’s achieved in the game is tremendous.

“But for him, Ryder Cups are very, very important.

“He talked about how difficult it is to win an away Ryder Cup, and I think if he was able to be on this team, on a winning team, that would make this year even better than what he’s already done.”

McIlroy was in good spirits on Tuesday morning as he practised at the notoriously difficult course in Farmingdale.

He was on the receiving end of some playful boos from the American crowd on the first tee as he practised with Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, but later stopped for photographs with fans.