Ryder Cup talking points as the United States host Europe in 45th contest

The United States and Europe are ready to go to battle in the 45th Ryder Cup this weekend.

The latest instalment of the biennial tournament sees Luke Donald’s side defending the title they won in Rome in 2023 at an especially difficult Bethpage Black course.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the contest.

Money matters

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by the PGA of America’s decision to pay the United States team, meaning players will get paid for the first time in the competition’s history.The matter has been a thorny subject for a number of years but was resolved ahead of this edition, with it being determined all 12 players plus the captain would be paid 500,000 US dollars (£370,000).

Of that, 300,000 USD (£222,000) is to be allocated to a charity of the individual’s choice – an increase on a previous charitable agreement – with 200,000 USD (£148,000) to be used as they see fit.

Captain Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay indicated they will donate their entire payments to charity.

The other US players have either not stated their intentions or not been asked yet.

Bradley also refuted suggestions that by accepting payment, it shows that the Ryder Cup means less to the US than Europe, who chose not to accept payment.

The crowd factor

Much has been made about the hostile atmosphere Europe are expecting to face, with American crowds notorious for their partisan support.

How Rory McIlroy and Co can cope with the heckling, jeering and booing could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the contest.

The level of patriotism looks set to be especially heightened on Friday when president Donald Trump is in attendance amid a divided political backdrop following the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Can Europe reign in the States?

Home advantage has been a decisive factor in much of the recent history of the Ryder Cup and the United States are big favourites coming into the tournament on home soil.

Indeed, Europe’s only win on this side of the Atlantic in the last 20 years came courtesy of the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ in 2012, when Jose Maria Olazabal’s side overturned a 10-6 deficit on the final day.

Many of Europe’s heavyweights have had individual success on the PGA Tour and they will need to channel that if they are to get their hands on the trophy on Sunday night.

Captain Luke Donald has also revealed he has been thinking outside the box in order to mastermind an away victory.

Brutal Bethpage Black

The fact that this course – one of five public courses in Bethpage State Park in Long Island – comes with its own warning, tells you exactly how tough it is.

Golfers are greeted at the first tee by a sign which reads: “The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers.”

And it is widely regarded as one of the toughest tests in the sport.

It is characterised by undulating hills, huge bunkers and tricky rough, though the fairways have been made wider than usual to accommodate the big-hitting American drivers.

Whichever team can tame the beast the best will lift the silverware on Sunday.

Experience versus form

There is a stark difference between the make-up of the two sides.

American captain Keegan Bradley has the luxury of being able to pick seven of the world’s top 10 in his 12-man team, with world number one Scottie Scheffler leading them after a phenomenal 2025 so far.

But they also have four rookies in their side with JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young making their Ryder Cup bows and their entire team have only won a combined 30 Ryder Cup points.

Compare that to the 68.5 points Europe have totalled in a vastly-experienced team, which sees 11 of the players who won two years ago back in blue.

Luke Donald has kept faith with his winning team, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his brother Nicolai in the only change from the side in Rome.

Captain’s corner

Luke Donald is chasing a piece of history as he is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Tony Jacklin and become just the second European captain to win home and away.

While still active on the PGA Tour, the 47-year-old has been able to focus more of his attention on preparation for this tournament, delving into the finer details which could deliver victory.

American counterpart Keegan Bradley’s biggest decision has been whether to pick himself as a playing captain or not after an impressive year on tour.

The world number 13 decided to concentrate on his captaincy but, if his team fails, questions may be asked about where his focus was and whether he made the right decision.