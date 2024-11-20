Ludvig Aberg set for welcome return to golf after surgery: ‘Long time coming’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg admitted he was “itching” to return to action with the defence of his RSM Classic title.

Aberg first felt the effects of a knee problem in April this year and played the US PGA Championship wearing a brace, but delayed undergoing surgery until after the Tour Championship in September.

“It was the first time I hadn’t been able to play golf from that regard, so it was a little bit weird,” Aberg said. “Didn’t really know how to handle it.

“Ultimately I felt like I made the right choice in terms of the timing and how we handled it. If I were to do it again, I would do the same thing.

“I did the surgery in New York, so I spent the first couple weeks there doing rehab. Luckily I was still able to walk, so me and my girlfriend were in New York and we were doing the city a little bit and kind of acting like tourists, so that was fun.

“Then we bought the new house (in Florida) and it’s been a lot of house stuff lately. It’s been nice to have a little break.

“It was probably the first break that I’ve had from golf since my senior year in college, so it was quite nice to kind of reflect a little bit, sit down and not having to go play a tournament at some point.

“The last couple weeks I’ve been itching to get out here. It’s been a long time coming, it feels like. I feel 100 per cent, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.

“I had about four weeks off from playing golf, I didn’t touch a golf club. Started hitting short pitches and wedges at first and then to kind of load it a little bit more and put more pressure on it.

“Now I’m actually a little bit stronger now than I was before, so that’s good.”

The RSM Classic is the last chance for players to finish in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup and secure access to all full-field events and The Players Championship next season.

All 19 players from 122-140 in the standings are in the field at Sea Island, including England’s Matt Wallace, who is 133rd.